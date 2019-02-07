Great Bend Post

Ex-KU volunteer volleyball coach charged in unusual burglaries

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 23- year-old former volunteer volleyball coach at the University of Kansas is charged with several burglaries and thefts of items such as underwear and swimming suits.

Yee -photo courtesy University of Kansas Athletiecs

Skyler Yee was charged Wednesday with 15 total counts, including four felony counts of burglary.

Douglas County District Court records show the break-ins occurred four times between December 2017 and January of this year at two addresses in Lawrence.

Yee was released on bond after a court appearance Wednesday. He was ordered to have no contact with the Kansas volleyball team and members of a Lawrence youth volleyball club.

Yee has served as a volunteer assistant volleyball coach for several years. He resigned in mid-January.

Defense attorney Casey Meek said Thursday Yee maintains his innocence.