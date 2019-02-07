Ex-KU volunteer volleyball coach charged in unusual burglaries

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A 23- year-old former volunteer volleyball coach at the University of Kansas is charged with several burglaries and thefts of items such as underwear and swimming suits.

Skyler Yee was charged Wednesday with 15 total counts, including four felony counts of burglary.

Douglas County District Court records show the break-ins occurred four times between December 2017 and January of this year at two addresses in Lawrence.

Yee was released on bond after a court appearance Wednesday. He was ordered to have no contact with the Kansas volleyball team and members of a Lawrence youth volleyball club.

Yee has served as a volunteer assistant volleyball coach for several years. He resigned in mid-January.

Defense attorney Casey Meek said Thursday Yee maintains his innocence.