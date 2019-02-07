Eagle Communications Promotes COO Kurt David To President, Chief of Operations

Eagle Communications announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kurt K. David has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

David has served as Chief Financial Officer at Eagle Communications since 2006 and has worked as part of the financial services and communications industry in Kansas for over 25 years.

Gary Shorman will continue as Chairman and CEO of Eagle Communications and President of the Schmidt Foundation.

“Kurt’s new leadership role represents the ‘forward ever’ growth of our company, in employee ownership, financial, advocacy, and community leadership,” Shorman said. “We believe that advancing good people is one of the hallmarks of our success”

David earned an undergraduate degree in finance and management from Kansas State University and a master’s of business administration from the University of Kansas. He also has a master’s of agribusiness from Kansas State University.

He has held officer and leadership positions with the Ellis County Coalition for Economic Development, Heart of America Development Corporation, Rotary and the Ellis County Historical Society. David is also Past Chair of the Kansas Cable and Telecommunications Association. He is an avid triathlete competing locally, regionally and at the World Championship level. David and his wife Kathy have two children, Hayden, Olathe, and Jennifer, New Orleans.

In addition to David’s promotion, the Eagle Board has promoted Travis Kohlrus to Vice President of Eagle Broadband Division, which provides TV, internet, phone, as well as technology and marketing solutions in over 60 communities across Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado.

“Under Kohlrus’s leadership, our Broadband Division has seen exciting growth,” Shorman said. “This promotion is appropriate as Travis represents us in community and state issues facing our company. The change also signifies the importance of leadership growth as we look to continue to build our company for the next 20 years.”

A native of Ellis, Kohlrus joined Eagle Communications in 2003. He was elected to the Eagle Communications Board in April 2017. Kohlrus and his wife Susie have two children Tanner, 14, and MaKenzie, 11.

Great Bend Post is a division of Eagle Communications.