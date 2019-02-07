Cop Shop (2/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/6)

Criminal Damage

At 8:58 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 3622 Railroad Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 158 NW 10 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/6)

Warrant Arrest

At 6:16 a.m. an officer arrested Karla Garcia at 11th Street & Washington Street.

Criminal Damage

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:28 a.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Kansas Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 12:17 p.m. a possible accident was reported at 24th Street & McKinley Street.

Sex Offense

At 2:26 p.m. a juvenile call was made Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 20th Street & Odell Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:45 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1415 8th Street.