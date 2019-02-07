Cop Shop (2/6)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/6)
Criminal Damage
At 8:58 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 3622 Railroad Avenue.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:18 p.m. an accident was reported at 158 NW 10 Avenue.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/6)
Warrant Arrest
At 6:16 a.m. an officer arrested Karla Garcia at 11th Street & Washington Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:28 a.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Kansas Avenue.
Injury Accident
At 12:17 p.m. a possible accident was reported at 24th Street & McKinley Street.
Sex Offense
At 2:26 p.m. a juvenile call was made Eisenhower Elementary School, 1212 Garfield Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:17 p.m. an accident was reported at 20th Street & Odell Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:45 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1415 8th Street.