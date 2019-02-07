Closings & Delays Thursday

Central Christian Acdmy – Gt. Bend: Delayed 2 hours

Central Plains -USD 112: Closed Today; No AM Preschool

Chase-Raymond – USD 401: Closed Today

Dighton – USD 482: Delayed 2 hours

Ellinwood Public Schools – USD 355: Delayed 2 hours

Ft Larned – USD 495: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

Haviland – USD 474: Delayed 2 hours

Hays – USD 489: Closed Today

Hays-Holy Family Elementary : Closed Today

Hodgeman County – USD 227: Delayed 2 hours

Hoisington – USD 431: Delayed 2 hours

Kinsley-Offerle – USD 347: Delayed 2 hours

Kiowa County – USD 422: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

LaCrosse – USD 395: Delayed 2 hours

Lewis – USD 502: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

Little River – USD 444: Closed Today

Lyons – USD 405: Closed Today

Macksville – USD 351: Delayed 2 hours

Otis-Bison – USD 403: Delayed 2 hours

Pawnee Heights – USD 496: Delayed 2 hours

Pratt – USD 382: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

Pratt CC: Delayed 2 hours

Skyline Schools – USD 438: Delayed 2 hours

St John-Hudson – USD 350: Delayed 2 hours; No AM Preschool

Stafford – USD 349: Closed Today

Sterling – USD 376: Closed Today

Victoria – USD 432: Closed Today

Western Plains – USD 106: Delayed 2 hours