Barton County Health Department hires new Public Health Educator

When Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider provided Barton County Commissioners and update on how grant-funded programs are performing, the bulk of the programs mentioned related to younger citizens. Schneider talked about programs related to teen pregnancy, young parents, and special health care needs for children.

Commissioner Alicia Straub asked Schneider if the elderly demographic is getting forgotten. Schneider responded the Barton County Health Department has hired a new health educator that has an educational background dealing with the elderly.

Shelly Schneider Audio

The Health Department hired Cameron Jackson to replace Janel Rose, who retired from the position last December after nearly 28 years as a Public Health Educator.

Jackson is finishing up his final semester of graduate school at Kansas State University. Schneider is excited to have Jackson’s views on new programs and how to make them successful in Barton County.

Shelly Schneider Audio

Jackson has a Minor in gerontology, the study of old age and the specific problems of aging.