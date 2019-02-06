Dateline –LaCrosse

Zelda F. (Maser) Brack, 100, died February 4, 2019, at Rush County Memorial Hospital. She was born January 17, 1919, in Bazine, Kansas, the daughter of P.C. and Alivina (Wilkens) Maser. She was born the second of three girls born to the Masers. Zelda’s two sisters were Viola Maser Owens and Elaine Maser Tammen. Her baby sister, Elaine, was born eight years later also on January 17th. Zelda often refers to Elaine as her twin sister.

Zelda began teaching right out of high school in 1937 with a certificate to teach. She taught for 5 years in rural schools, then in Copeland, KS (1942-46), Dodge City, KS (1946-49), and then Maracaibo, Venezuela (1949-53). She also taught in Topeka, KS from 1953-57. She attended college during summers for many years eventually getting her bachelors in education in 1955 from the University of Northern Colorado.

On September 7, 1957, she married Leland A. “Lee” Brack in Dighton, Kansas. Lee and Zelda never had children, therefore, no grandchildren; but Zelda’s friends, nieces and nephews have both and they share them with her. Zelda is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lee on September 21, 1995. She was also preceded by her two sisters, Viola and Elaine; and a brother-in-law, Oliver Brack; and sister-in-law, Alberta Schneider.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Otis, with Rev. Shelly Klingensmith presiding. Burial will follow in Otis Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Salvation Army in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.