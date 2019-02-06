Wiley promoted to Great Bend Public Works Director

Since Charlie Suchy resigned as Great Bend Public Works Director in June, City Administrator Kendal Francis served in the position with assistance from Simon Wiley who was hired at the time to be the Assistant Public Works Director. After seven months with that arrangement in place, the city has moved forward in promoting Wiley to become the new Public Works Director. The City Council Monday night voted 8-0 to promote Wiley to the position after Francis told them that Wiley had shown that he was more than able to handle the job.

Kendal Francis Audio

Wiley came to Great Bend after serving in a supervisory position for the city of Greenwood, Arkansas. He also has 10 years experience with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.