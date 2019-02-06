Wednesday Sports Headlines

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Barry Brown scored 18 points, Xavier Sneed hit a crucial 3-pointer with a minute to go, and Kansas State roughed up No. 13 Kansas 74-67 to snap a frustrating eight-game losing streak against its biggest rival. Sneed finished with 14 points and Dean Wade added 12 for the Wildcats, who maintained their place atop the Big 12. The Jayhawks fell to 1-6 in true road games this season.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — After missing postseason play for the past three seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals believe they’ve struck gold with Paul Goldschmidt in their quest to play into October. St. Louis acquired the slugging first baseman from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December for pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, minor league infielder Andy Young and a 2019 draft pick.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Blake Seiler has been hired as an assistant coach on defense at West Virginia. Coach Neal Brown announced Seiler’s hiring Tuesday. Seiler spent 10 seasons at Kansas State, including last season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Brown says staff assignments will be announced later.

UNDATED (AP) — Signing Day Part II is here and while nobody is catching Alabama for the recruiting crown, there is still some work to be done and a few blue-chippers to sign. About 80 percent of available scholarships in FBS were scooped up during the early signing period in December.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Barry Brown scored 18 points, Xavier Sneed hit a crucial 3-pointer with a minute to go, and Kansas State roughed up No. 13 Kansas 74-67 to snap a frustrating eight-game losing streak against its biggest rival. Sneed finished with 14 points and Dean Wade added 12 for the Wildcats, who maintained their place atop the Big 12. The Jayhawks fell to 1-6 in true road games this season.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City event sponsorship committee is providing more funding for Big 12 Conference events this year than in the past. The Journal Record reports that the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s event sponsorship committee on Feb. 1 approved an increase in subsidies for Big 12 women’s basketball to help with marketing and to boost the city’s image. The Big 12 softball championship will also receive more money to bring in new bleachers at the USA Softball Hall of Fame complex.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of cheering New England Patriots fans packed the streets of Boston to watch the team roll through downtown following Sunday’s 13-3 Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams. The city’s World War II-era amphibious “duck boats” carried players, coaches and their families through central Boston yesterday. Security was tight, leading to the arrest of a dozen people, according to authorities. Police say it was one of the largest crowds Boston has seen for a championship parade, although no official number was released.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards guard John Wall will need surgery after suffering a partial rupture of his left Achilles tendon in a fall at home. A team doctor says Wall was wearing a walking boot when he slipped and tumbled on Jan. 29. Surgery is expected to be performed next week, and Wall will need about 11 to 15 months to recover. Wall was already lost for this season following left knee surgery.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Tommy Pham have won their salary arbitration cases, giving players a 3-1 lead over teams in cases this winter. Correa was awarded a $5 million salary, rather than the $4.25 million offered by the Astros. Pham will get $4.1 million instead of the $3.5 million offered by the Rays.

Tuesday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1) Tennessee 72 Missouri 60

Final (2) Duke 80 Boston College 55

Final (5) Kentucky 76 South Carolina 48

Final (7) Michigan 77 Rutgers 65

Final (8) North Carolina 113 NC State 96

Final Illinois 79 (9) Michigan St. 74

Final St. John’s 70 (10) Marquette 69

Final Kansas St. 74 (13) Kansas 67

Final (22) Florida St. 80 Syracuse 62

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Boston 103 Cleveland 96

Final L.A. Clippers 117 Charlotte 115

Final Indiana 136 L.A. Lakers 94

Final Detroit 105 N-Y Knicks 92

Final Toronto 119 Philadelphia 107

Final Memphis 108 Minnesota 106

Final Oklahoma City 132 Orlando 122

Final Miami 118 Portland 108