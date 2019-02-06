Wednesday Night; Thursday Weather

Tonight A chance of freezing drizzle and sleet before 11pm, then a chance of snow between 11pm and 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -7. Blustery, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming north northwest 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -9. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -1. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.