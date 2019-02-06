St. John’s Military School confirms plan to close in May

SALINA — The Board of Trustees at St. John’s Military School in Salina announced Wednesday that the school will not reopen after the current year.

According to a media release, St. John’s will continue to operate through May 11 culminating with a celebration of its rich history during Commencement Weekend. Until that time, the education and leadership opportunities offered to cadets will remain robust and daily routines will be maintained.

Considerable research, thought, contemplation, discussion, and prayer has factored into this arduous decision. For over 131 years, St. John’s has been a school dedicated to helping young men grow spiritually, morally, intellectually, and physically in a safe environment.

For several years, school leaders have sought to sustain St. John’s through a variety of strategies. However, the landscape of education has changed dramatically resulting in lower enrollment and unsustainable higher costs of operations. This, combined with St. John’s having unfairly become a target for legal cases and negatively biased and misleading portrayals by some media outlets, has created an insurmountable situation that school leaders have been unable to overcome.

The Board of Trustees has chosen to make this difficult decision and announcement now in order to allow current families and staff as much time as possible to make alternative plans for the next school year. Programs are in place to offer as much assistance as possible to families placing sons in other schools, as well as assisting staff and faculty in seeking future employment.