Sheriff asks for help to locate Kansas felon who was driving stolen truck

GREENWOOD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are searching for a stolen car suspect involving a Kansas felon.

Just after 11:30a.m. Tuesday, Greenwood County deputies attempted to stop a green Chevrolet pickup truck for a traffic violation just west of the Eureka city limits, according to a media release.

The driver of the truck failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit continued north of River Street where the driver drove through yards and abandoned the truck in the 1100 block of N. Walnut Street.

During the course of the following investigation deputies discovered the pickup truck was stolen from Wichita.

The suspect driver is Tyler Hatfield, 31, of Wichita. He has active warrants for his arrest and has numerous ties to Eureka and the surrounding area.

He is known to steal vehicles and is believed to still be in Greenwood County. Hatfield has six previous convictions for burglary, theft and criminal possession of a firearm, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information regarding this case or Tyler’s whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (620)583-5568.