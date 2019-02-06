Sheriff: 3 accused of arson, insurance fraud for Kan. house fire

SALINE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of alleged arson and have three suspects in custody.

The case had been under investigation since a house at 801 N. Fairchilds Road just west of Salina was destroyed by fire on January 28, 2018, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.

Deputies arrested the home’s owner 57-year-old Daniel D’Albini of Marion on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, insurance fraud, making a false police report and theft by deception.

They also arrested Sandra Davis, 50, of Salina, on suspicion of arson, conspiracy to commit arson, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and Charles Maltbie, II, 51, Tescott, on suspicion of insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, according to Melander.

All three were still in custody Wednesday morning, according to online jail records.