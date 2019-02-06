Police arrest wanted Kansas man after 3-hour standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect wanted in connection with a felony arrest warrant who barricaded himself inside a home.

On Tuesday evening, police responded to the 700 block of SW College in Topeka, reference an attempt to locate an man with a felony arrest warrant, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

The man identified as 32-year-old Bobby D. Slocum did not comply with officer’s orders or requests to come out of the residence. It was discovered that others were also in the house, including children.

Topeka Police Departments Crisis Negotiators and Response team responded to the scene.

After several hours, officers were able to talk Slocum out of the house, where he was taken into custody without incident. The other household members were also unharmed and are now safe.

Slocum is being held on requested charges that include Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated intimidation of a witness, Aggravated endangerment of a child, interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and the felony arrest warrant.