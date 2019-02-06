Police: 1 hospitalized, search continues for Kan. hit and run driver

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run injury accident and asking the public for help to locate a vehicle.

Just after 1a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an accident, which occurred in the 1800 block of South Summit Street in Arkansas City, according to a media release.

Police found a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser with substantial damage.

Police suspect, based on evidence gathered at the scene, that the PT Cruiser was struck by a northbound 2012 or 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck on the South Summit Street bridge.

The truck apparently was northbound on U.S. 77 when it struck the rear of the PT Cruiser, driving it into the east guardrail. The Silverado then crossed the median, struck the west guardrail and returned across the median to the southbound lanes, again striking the PT Cruiser.

T

he driver of the Silverado fled the scene northbound into Arkansas City, but left behind vehicle parts that helped to identify the make and model of the truck.

The victim of the hit-and-run was transported to South Central Kansas Medical Center with head and facial injuries. The PT Cruiser has substantial front-end, front fender and rear-end damage.

The suspect’s Silverado should have substantial damage to its front end, right front fender and left front fender. The vehicle could be missing one or both headlight assemblies, as well.

Anyone who has any information about this crime, or who spots this Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup truck or the suspect, is asked to call the Arkansas City Police Department at (620) 441-4444.