Panther bowlers split with Garden City

The Great Bend Boys and Girls had far different days as the Panthers split matches at Garden City Tuesday.

The Panther boys defeated Garden City 9-2 as Sophomore Bryce Moore took 1st place with a 694 series and Senior AJ Roberts earned a 2nd place finish with a series total of 626.

The Great Bend girls were blanked by the Lady Buffaloes 11-0.

Great Bend Boys Scores

Moore, Bryce 694

Roberts, AJ 626

Dicks, Dalton 504

Stanley, Cordell 525

Murphy, Dalton 498

Shell, Evan 476

Great Bend Girls Scores

Wagner, Paige 532

Melhhaff, Sarah 438

Miller, Abby 403

Wittig, Kristy 373

Melhhaff, Shanaeia 347

Garcia, Zeus 397