Panther bowlers split with Garden City

The Great Bend Boys and Girls had far different days as the Panthers split matches at Garden City Tuesday.
The Panther boys defeated Garden City 9-2 as Sophomore Bryce Moore took 1st place with a 694 series and Senior AJ Roberts earned a 2nd place finish with a series total of 626.
The Great Bend girls were blanked by the Lady Buffaloes 11-0.
Great Bend Boys Scores
Moore, Bryce 694
Roberts, AJ 626
Dicks, Dalton 504
Stanley, Cordell 525
Murphy, Dalton 498
Shell, Evan 476
Great Bend Girls Scores
Wagner, Paige 532
Melhhaff, Sarah 438
Miller, Abby 403
Wittig, Kristy 373
Melhhaff, Shanaeia 347
Garcia, Zeus 397