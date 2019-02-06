Man admits bringing 29-pounds of meth to Kansas

MEADE COUNTY – A California man pleaded guilty Monday to driving more than 29 pounds of methamphetamine to Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Christian Delgado-Lopez, 30, Dana Point, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped Delgado-Lopez for a traffic violation in Meade County. Troopers found 14 packages of methamphetamine weighing 13.6 kilos (29.9 pounds) in his vehicle.

Sentencing is set for April 12. He faces a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million. McAllister commended the Kansas Highway Patrol and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Rodebaugh for their work on the case.