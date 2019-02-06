Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Lawrence “Max” Schroeder, 76, went to be with his Saviour Feb. 3, 2019, passing away at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with The Reverend Don Fisher officiating. A graveside inurnment will take place at a later date at Freedom Cemetery, Freedom. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kans for Kids or American Cancer Society, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67530.

