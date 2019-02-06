Law enforcement seeking Kan. felon who failed to appear at sentencing

ROOKS COUNTY — The Rooks County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a fugitive.

John Karl Swaney, 51, has felony arrest warrants for his arrest in Rooks and Phillips counties. Both warrants are for distribution of marijuana.

“Swaney was to be sentenced to prison today,” the department reported. “Swaney failed to appear in court Wednesday in Rooks County District Court and last week in Phillips County District Court.

Swaney has eight previous convictions including stalking, telephone harassment, aggravated assault, driving while habitual offender, and giving worthless checks, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Swaney, please contact the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 425-6312.”