KBI: Silver Alert for missing man canceled

CLAY COUNTY – The statewide silver alert issued for Rick Kubes has been canceled, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They reported he was located deceased, Wednesday evening.

The KBI released no additional details.

——————-

CLAY COUNTY – The Clay County Sheriff’s Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old Nebraska man. Rick Kubes was last seen Sunday morning in Clay Center, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He was last seen wearing dark long sleeve shirt with a dark green windbreaker, blue jeans. a red/white ball cap, red in the front with mesh in the back and wearing glasses and large mustache. He is 5-foot-10, and weighs 175 pounds. He has white hair and a white mustache.

He was heading to his home in Auburn, Nebraska from Clay Center.

Mr. Kubes travels from Clay Center north on K-15 to Highway 36 then East bound on 77 then North to Beatrice Nebraska and then east on 136 to Auburn. His family states that he doesn’t travel outside this normal route.

He is driving a 2010 Ford Super Ranger pickup, silver in color. The back window has an “N” Nebraska sticker and a pass thru window. The front has a black bug guard. There is also a cooler and red two wheel appliance cart in the back.

The tag that is on the vehicle is Nebraska KUMFISH.

Kubes was in pain when he left Clay Center and was headed to the hospital in Auburn. He does have a phone but is not answering it.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Law Enforcement Center of Clay Center Kansas at 785-632-5601 opt #5.