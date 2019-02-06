Kansas man who led police on a chase from DUI check lane sentenced

TOPEKA, KAN. – A driver who led police on a chase at more than 70 mph was sentenced Tuesday to 42 months in federal prison on a firearm charge, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Darryl Kevin Norwood, 30, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction.

In his plea, Norwood admitted that instead of stopping at a DUI check lane he fled from police at speeds exceeding 70 mph.

He hit another car and continued to flee on foot before being arrested. Police found a .380 caliber pistol on the floorboard of his car.

Norwood was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of prior felony convictions.