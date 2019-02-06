Kan. congressional delegation mostly pleased with State of the Union address

WASHINGON —President Donald Trump called for optimism and unity in Tuesday’s State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks.

Members of the Kansas congressional delegation had a wide variety of thoughts on Trump’s address.

In the #SOTU, I was pleased to hear @POTUS recognize the importance of trade, but I continue to have concerns about the value & practice of tariffs, especially when our agriculture exports end up in the retaliatory crosshairs.

Senator Jerry Moran said, “President Trump is right to focus on rebuilding our nation’s crumbling infrastructure – an issue that can garner broad support from Republicans and Democrats in both the House and Senate – which ought to include a plan to expand broadband in rural areas.

I was also pleased to hear the president’s commitment to work with Congress to ratify the USMCA and expand trade for Kansas farmers and ranchers, expediently implement the VA MISSION Act to help provide our veterans with accessible healthcare, lower the rising cost of healthcare and prescription medication, and aggressively fight cancer and deadly diseases.

Additionally, I share the president’s goal of better securing our borders and I was pleased he did not declare a national emergency at our border, instead opting to allow Congress to continue our work and negotiate a solution.President Trump’s message regarding his hope for bipartisan policy achievements was an important step in the right direction, and I am committed to working with my colleagues and the administration on delivering positive results for Kansans and for the American people.”

First District Congressman Roger Marshall said, “Since elected, this Administration has been focused on lifting regulatory and tax burdens, unleashing our economy, and most importantly keeping our country safe. Tonight, we heard President Trump discuss American exceptionalism and the endless opportunities for success that our nation has when we put politics aside and work together. President Trump made it clear that his vision for success is only possible when both parties come to the table. I am hopeful that we can take President Trump’s call for unity and begin to work closer with each other understanding that we have one goal, a better America,” Rep Marshall said. “We must secure our border; we must address this national crisis and work together on finding a solution by the February 15th deadline.”

The President called for Congress to ‘show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business.I am standing with the President, and we must secure our border by building the wall.”

We must come together – both as a nation, and as a body. Tonight, the President outlined a path forward, not for a Party, but for a nation.

In media row discussing the #SOTU. I applaud President Trump's leadership and will work with him to secure our border, grow our economy and support families in Kansas and throughout our country.

Kansas 4th District Congressman Ron Estes said, “President Trump set clear goals to build on the progress we’ve made to grow our economy at historic levels, rebuild our military, and invest in our communities to address serious issues like the opioid crisis,” said Rep. Estes. “Tonight, the president also clearly made the case for achieving strong border security that includes a wall, affordable health care, decisive foreign policy and legislation which protects the unborn. I applaud the president’s leadership and will work with him to secure our border, grow our economy and support families in Kansas and throughout our country.”

Third District Congresswoman Sharice Davids has not released a statement on the address.