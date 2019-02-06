Father now arrested after Great Bend baby found unresponsive

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office booking activity log from Tuesday, February 5, 2019 showed that Cody Reed was arrested for murder in the second degree.

Reed is the father of the five-month old baby that was found unresponsive in Great Bend on Monday, January 28, 2019.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of Cherry Lane in Great Bend in reference to the unresponsive infant at approximately 8:30 a.m. Lettizia was transported to the emergency room at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus. The infant was then transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita by air where she remained in critical condition.

The infant died as a result of her injuries at the Wichita hospital on Thursday, January 31.

Although complete autopsy results are still pending, the cause of the death has been identified as “blunt force trauma to the head.”

Formal charges against Cody Reed will be filed by the Barton County Attorney’s Office. Reed is currently incarcerated in the Barton County Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

The incident is still under investigation by the Great Bend Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.