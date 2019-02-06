Crime reported on KU campus hit 10-year low in 2018

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas officials say crimes reported on the Lawrence campus in 2018 dropped to the lowest level in 10 years.

The Office of Public Safety said in a news release Wednesday that 619 crimes were reported last year, down 8 percent from 670 in 2017.

The report found theft continues to be the most common crime, with 150 reported in 2018. That was followed by drug crimes, with 113 reports, and property damage, with 91 reports.

Assault reports rose significantly from 2017, with a total of 34, up from 14 in 2017.

Nine sex offenses were reported in 2018, up from five from the previous year. Reported rapes dropped from four to two.

Sexual assaults that are reported to university administration or other law enforcement departments aren’t included in the report.