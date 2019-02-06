Charges filed against individuals involved in Larned Correctional Facility riots

Last Friday, Special Agent Supervisor Nicholas Yeager with the Kansas Department of Corrections submitted Probable Cause Affidavits to the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office for review regarding the incident of November 6, 2018, at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility (LCMHF).

Pawnee County Attorney Doug McNett says he believes there is sufficient evidence to charge the 20 individuals identified as being primarily responsible for the riots and damage at the Larned facility.

McNett said his office is treating this as four self-contained riots occurring within the Central Unit.

First Appearances have not yet been scheduled. The crime of Incitement to Riot is a Severity Level 8 person felony and carries a sentence between 7 and 23 months depending on a defendant’s criminal history.

LCMHF consists of two primary housing facilities – the Central Unit and the West Unit. The West Unit houses minimum security inmates. The riots were isolated solely to the Central Unit. Currently the Central Unit has 5 housing units with a general capacity of 66 medium security inmates per housing unit.

The following individuals have been charged and warrants issued: Curtis Core, 26; Manuel Acevedo, 27; Richard Peterson, 40; Joey Terrazas-Garcia, 23; Jacob Bagby, 20; Lance Sutton, 22; Alexis Banuelos, 21; Caesar Hermosillo, 25; Nathaniel Dipman, 20; Anthony Reed, 22; Kab Issa, 20; Jesse Bellamy, 25; Leo, Wells, 22; Joshua Tucker, 22, Joshuah Blake, 21; Nicholas Aldridge, 19; Darrell Pettus, 23; Marcel Wamser, 22; and Aaron McDonald. Each identified inmate was charged with (1) Incitement to Riot; (2) Criminal Damage to Property in excess of $1,000, but less than $24,999; and (3) Rioting.