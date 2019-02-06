Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/5)

BOOKED: Jason Kramer of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Maria Luna on BTDC case for domestic battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Baudilio Hernandez of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Christopher Huges on HPD case for DWS, illegal tag, no insurance, with a bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Alexandria Brianne Garcia on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond of $1,053 cash only.

BOOKED: Cody Reed of Great Bend on BTDC case for murder in the second degree, bond set at $250,000 C/S.

BOOKED: William Fields of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 cash only.

BOOKED: Michael Brohaugh on BTDC case for criminal threat, his bond is set in the amount of $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Brittany N. Brown on Barton County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Clifford Young on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, no bond.

RELEASED: Jason Kramer of Great Bend on BCDC case for driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia, posted $2,500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Maria Luna on BTDC case for domestic battery, posted bond amount of $2,500 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Baudilio Hernandez of Great Bend on BTDC case for aggravated domestic battery, posted bond amount of $20,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cody Casper to Russell County for their warrant.

RELEASED: Laveina Sue White on BCDC warrant with a $500 cash bond.

RELEASED: Alexandria Brianne Garcia posted a $1,053 cash bond through GBPD on GBMC warrant for contempt of court.

RELEASED: Morgan McHenry of Great Bend received a 48-hour OR bond for GBMC case for domestic battery and possession of alcohol by a minor.

RELEASED: David Buck of Junction City posted a $5,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite on BCDC case for DUI, aggravated child endangerment, open container, DWS, ignition interlock, failure to maintain, impede normal flow, tag light.

RELEASED: Brittany N. Brown on BCDC warrant with a $10,000 surety bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonds.