Barton Athletics inducts its 2019 Sports Hall of Fame class this Saturday

Saturday is rapidly approaching as the Barton Community College Athletic Department prepares to welcome and induct the 2019 recipients at 2:00 p.m. into its storied Sports Hall of Fame in a free and open to the public ceremony held at the Kirkman Activity Center.

The induction class of Shala Giardini, Jimmy Graham, Steve Griffin, and Joel Light provided a national champion, All-American honors, and a Jayhawk title to Barton before moving on.

Giardini rightfully becomes the first women’s soccer player inducted in the Hall, leaving her mark from the 2009 and 2010 seasons at the top of the program record book. The Greeley, Colorado, native set the 2009 season on fire with a nation leading 59 goals to earn 1st team All-American status. Standing the test of time, Giardini’s single season and career performance still dons the top spot in five of the program’s six scoring categories.

The ability to jump high while contort the body over a horizontal bar, Light was the first in school history to eclipse the seven foot high jump mark in holding the record for seventeen years. The Great Bend native earned the College its first individual national champion in 1979, as well as, became the program’s first four-time All-American award earner.

Barton was able to wave its first Jayhawk West basketball title in 1977 thanks in part, to the duo of Graham and Griffin. A key freshman addition to the squad hailing from McPherson, Kansas, Graham teamed with Hoisington, Kansas, sophomore Griffin in helping the Cougars win 24 straight games in claiming the title, completing the season 27-3 and Region VI runner-ups.

The Class of 2019 will be enshrined at a 2:00 p.m. induction ceremony Saturday, February 9, in the Kirkman Activity Center located on the Barton Campus. Induction ceremony is free and open to the public with live streaming available to those unable to attend found at BartonSports.com. Public attendance also encouraged in honoring the inductees between the women’s and men’s basketball games versus Dodge City Community College later that evening.

Schedule of Events – Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Barton Community College

2:00 p.m. – Induction Ceremony located on lower level of the Kirkman Activity Center on the Barton campus. Admission is free and public is encouraged to attend. *Live web streaming will also be available.

5:30 p.m. – Barton women’s basketball versus Dodge City Community College

*7:20 p.m. – *Approximate time. Inductees will be presented with Hall of Fame plaques in a brief ceremony between the women and men’s basketball contests.

7:30 p.m. – Barton men’s basketball versus Dodge City Community College