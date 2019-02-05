Woman critically burned after fire at home in Salina

SALINE COUNTY — One person was critically injured in a Monday night fire in Salina.

Just after 9:30p.m., crews responded to the fire at a home in the 300 Block of North 11thStreet in Salina, according to Fire Investigator Jeff Daily. One of two residents were home at the time. Denise Johnson was able to escape the fire through a window.

EMS transported her to Salina Regional Health Center with significant burns. She was later transferred to a Wichita hospital, according to Daily.

Daily said that although the house remains structurally sound, it was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and probably won’t be until investigators are able to speak with Johnson. The other resident of the home was at work at the time of the fire.