Winter storm road treatment cost to Barton County

Thousands of Kansans lost their electrical power, hundreds of vehicle accidents were reported throughout the state, and different parts of Kansas received several inches of snow. The winter storm that went across Kansas the January 12th weekend caused a lot of problems and cancellations but Barton County avoided some of the heavier snow. Barton County still received its fair share of ice and slick roads.

County Administrator Phil Hathcock noted it cost the county more than $23,500 to treat the roads that weekend.

Phil Hathcock Audio

The county’s expenses come from labor, equipment, fuel, and salt-sand mix for the roads. Multiple blizzard, winter storm, and wind warnings were issued throughout the state during the January weekend.