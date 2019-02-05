While Marshall considers US Senate race, his wife says “go for it”

U.S. Representative Dr. Roger Marshall resides in the U.S. House now, but if it were up to his wife, he would definitely try to turn that seat into a spot in the U.S. Senate. The Great Bend obstetrician noted the open spot in 2020 election for the Senate position is worth consideration, but something he has not fully committed to yet.

Discussions about the possible run for U.S. Senate are in their infant stages but Marshall’s wife, Laina, feels he has to run.

Marshall started his second term in the U.S. House this past January. U.S Senator Pat Roberts announced he will not seek re-election next year, leaving a list of Republicans that potentially could make a run at the position.

Marshall says discussions continue about a possible race, but for now he is taking his time making the decision.

The 82-year old Roberts is serving his fourth term in the Senate. He began his career on Capitol Hill as an aide in 1967.