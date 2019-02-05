Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Areas of freezing drizzle before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Patchy snow and freezing drizzle before 11pm, then a slight chance of snow between 11pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as -2. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -6. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 20.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.