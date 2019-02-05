Under the Streetlamp brings classic ‘50s-‘70s hits to concert stage

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association will present Under the Streetlamp singing classic music from the 1950s-1970s at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone.

This GBCCA event is open to association members. No single concert tickets are available. Season memberships will NOT be available for purchase at this concert. Full-time students will be admitted for a $5 donation at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

With tight harmonies and slick dance moves, Under the Streetlamp takes audiences back to an era of sharkskin suits, flashy cars and martini shakers. Flash back to a time when, on hot summer nights, people would gather under a streetlamp to sing their favorite rock and roll songs.

Classic hits first performed by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, The Beatles, Roy Orbison, Bobby Darin and more are reborn for today’s audiences in this evening of great music and hilarious behind-the-scenes tales. With an abundance of charm and rapport, Under the Streetlamp offers audiences the opportunity to get to know four critically acclaimed stars of stage and screen, Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Brandon Wardell and Shonn Wiley, accompanied by an exceptional seven-piece band also composed of world-class musicians.

Between them, these performers have appeared on Broadway, in feature films and on television – including special appearances during the New Year’s Eve celebration in Time Square, on The Tonight Show, The Primetime Emmy Awards, The Tony Awards and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

After achieving initial success performing in and around Chicago, the original performers in Under the Streetlamp aired their first PBS special in 2011, a second special in 2014 and then their third National PBS special in 2016. Also in 2017, the guys release “Harmonies for Healing,” a two part docu-series shown on PBS around the country, about a singing competition that shined a spotlight on the undeniable power of music to inspire and affect positive change in the lives of individuals in their communities.

For more information about GBCCA, visit the association’s web site: www.goldenbeltcca.org, or call 620-793-2748.