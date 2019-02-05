Suspect wanted on nationwide warrant jailed after Kansas traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities in Kansas are investigating a suspect wanted on a nationwide warrant from El Paso County, Colorado.

Just after 4:00 a.m. Monday, police stopped a vehicle on I-70 near the Adams Street exit for a traffic infraction, according to a media release from Topeka Police.

Upon contact with the driver, officers smelled an odor of marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle. Officers located two stolen firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Police arrested 27-year-old Juan Sebastian De La Vega-King and charged with being a fugitive from justice, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.