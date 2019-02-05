Suspect in custody after carjacking, officer shooting in Salina

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a carjacking and officer involved shooting in Saline County.

Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, an armed car jacking occurred at the Kwik Shop on Schilling Road in Salina, according to Police Chief Brad L. Nelson.

Just before 5:30p.m., a police officer observed the stolen vehicle on Magnolia. Prior to initiating a vehicle stop, the suspect backed up and rammed the officer’s vehicle at Magnolia and 9th Street. This resulted in the police vehicle being disabled and the suspect fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. The officer was not injured.

Deputies from the Saline County Sheriffs Department located the vehicle a few moments later.

Salina Police officers and Sheriffs Deputies pursued the vehicle and the suspect fired multiple rounds at law enforcement during the pursuit.

Just before 6p.m., the suspect crashed at the intersection of Whitmore and Country Club Road. A Deputy and Salina officer discharged their duty weapons after the crash when the suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun.

The suspect was placed into custody and was transported to the Salina Regional Hospital for treatment.

A Deputy sustained minor injuries during the pursuit and was also taken to Salina Regional Hospital and was treated and released. No other officers were injured during this incident.

The suspect’s identify has not been released.

The KBI will be investigating this officer involved shooting.