Ruth Anne “Susie” Krug, 93, La Crosse, Kansas, died Friday, February 1, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Krug was born September 19, 1925, in rural Bison, Kansas, the daughter of Everett O. Edwards, Sr., and Frances (Bitter) Edwards. She was a lifelong resident of Rush County. A 1944 graduate of Bison High School, Bison, Kansas, she was the Rush County Treasurer for many years before her retirement.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, both of La Crosse, Kansas.

On September 11, 1949, she married Melvin “Pete” Krug at the United Methodist Church, Bison, Kansas. He preceded her in death April 3, 2009.

Survivors include: her son, Mark Krug, La Crosse, Kansas; her daughter, Michelle Keogh (Jerry), Wichita, Kansas; one granddaughter, Wendy Bublitz (Erich), Lawrence, Kansas; two great granddaughters, Mikala Bublitz, and Sofie Bublitz; and one sister, Holly Brack, Spearman, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; six brothers, Robert Edwards, Everett “Peck” Edwards, Jr., Thomas Edwards, Forrest Edwards, Zane Edwards, and Elbert “Bert” Edwards; and five sisters, Ladine Peterson, Lois Edwards, Elma Edwards, Hazel Stump, and Minetta Smith.

Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral service will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 1:30 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Norma McNair officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to the Rush County EMTs.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.