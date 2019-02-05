Police on patrol catch Kansas man during armed-robbery at restaurant

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of armed robberies and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 10p.m. Monday, a police officer on patrol near 21stand Maize Road in Wichita observed 36-year-old Christopher Erwin enter a Jimmy Johns restaurant, point a handgun at employees and demand money, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The officer approached the business and took Erwin into custody as he exited the rear of the business. The officer also recovered a handgun.

In addition to the Monday robbery, police have reason to suspect Erwin was involved in robberies at a NuWay and Pizza Hut in Wichita, according to Davidson.

Erwin is being held on three counts of armed robbery and kidnapping in connection with the robberies. Investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.