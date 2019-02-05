Police: Kansas man arrested for weekend shooting death

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a murder and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting call at Hydraulic and Mt. Vernon in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers located 22-year-old Anthony Slaughter of Wichita in the street with a gunshot wound to his body. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died, according to Davidson.

The investigation revealed, a disturbance occurred between 26-year-old Jose Fortiz and Slaughter behind the Rumba Latina Club, 1953 S, Hydraulic. During the disturbance Fortiz fired multiple shots from a handgun, striking Slaughter.

Police have arrested Fortiz. He is being held on requested charges of 1st degree murder and an outstanding warrant, according to Davidson. There was no bond amount reported early Tuesday.

Investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.