Police chief on leave amid use of force inquiry against father accused of trying to drown child

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A police chief is on administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations that he used excessive force against a father accused of trying to drown his 6-month-old in a pond.

FBI investigators visited the baby’s father, Jonathon Stephen Zicarelli, on Friday in the Jackson County Jail, where the 28-year-old is being held on an assault charge.

His attorneys, Tom Porto, says they’re investigating Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson, who’s been on leave since Dec. 26.

Charging documents say Zicarelli’s daughter was rescued nine days earlier after he showed up at the Greenwood Police Department and said he had drowned her. Porto declined to describe what happened to Zicarelli after his arrest.

Hallgrimson said Monday that his attorney told him not to discuss the matter.

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say an infant is recovering after a man walked into a northwest Missouri police station and said he had drowned his 6-month-old child.

Zicarelli -photo Jackson County Sheriff

The man identified as Stephen Zicarelli, 28, Greenwood made the report at the Greenwood police station Monday morning.

Greenwood police Cpl. Thomas Calhoun was able to determine where the child was and he and Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson rushed to the pond.

They found the child floating in the pond. Calhoun performed CPR and was able to revive the child.

Police say the child is reported to be in good health Monday afternoon.

Zicarelli was booked into jail and remains in custody Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Detention Facility.

Greenwood, with a population of about 5,220 people, is about 25 miles southeast of Kansas City.