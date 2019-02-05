Nixa, Missouri — Mona Maxine Oller, 89, passed away February 2, 2019, at Nixa Care Home in Nixa, Missouri. She was born October 24, 1929, in Freedom, Oklahoma the daughter of Bernie and Mary (Dillard) Puckett. Maxine was united in marriage to Robert Oller May 15, 1950, in Great Bend. He passed away June 27, 1975.

Maxine was a resident of Great Bend until 2012, when she moved to Missouri. She enjoyed sewing and spending time doing yard work.

Survivors include one daughter Deborah Rumage of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren, Amy Pentecost, Bobby Oller and Susan Leech; two great grandchildren, Jeffery Peterson and Mishika Pentecost. She was preceded in death by a son, George Oller; and several brothers and sisters.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530