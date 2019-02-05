Monday Scores; Tuesday Schedule

Monday Boys Scores
Otis-Bison 43 Dighton 42
Kinsley 55 LaCrosse 52
Russell 52 Ellinwood 40
Monday Girls Scores
Otis-Bison 53 Dighton 39
Kinsley 64 LaCrosse 29
Russell 60 Ellinwood 47
Tuesday
Western Athletic Conference
Great Bend @ Hays
Guymon, OK @ Liberal
Hugoton @ Garden City
Ulysses @ Dodge City
Central Kansas League
Plainville @ Hoisington
Larned @ Haven
Hillsboro @ Halstead
Nickerson @ Pratt
Lyons @ Smoky Valley
Central Prairie League
Meade @ Central Plains
St. John @ LaCrosse
Kinsley @ Macksville
Ellis @ Ness City
Other Area Games
Central Christian @ Stafford
Ellsworth @ Minneapolis
Cunningham @ Skyline
Russell @ Sacred Heart
Sylvan @ Chase
Pawnee Heights @ Deerfield
Spearville @ Hodgeman County
Minneola @ Kiowa County
Sterling @ Ell-Saline