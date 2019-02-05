Dateline: Hoisington, Kansas

Lawrence “Max” Schroeder, 76, went to be with his Saviour Feb. 3, 2019, passing away at Country Place Senior Living, Hoisington. He was born June 5, 1942, at Freedom, Okla., to Jimmie and Mabel (Shurts) Schroeder. Max married Wanda Lee Doctor July 28, 1962, at Freedom, Okla. She survives.

Max was a 1960 graduate of Freedom High School, Freedom, then furthered his education at Oklahoma State University, earning his B.S. and M.S. degrees. A life dedicated to education, Max taught at Frankfurt, Kan., for two years before moving to Hoisington in 1966, where he taught for 30 years, and at Barton Community College for one year. He had also worked as a federal crop adjustor for Farm Bureau. Max was a member of the Christian faith, Masonic Lodge #331, Hoisington, life member of Kansas Trap Shooters Association, National Rifle Association and was an electrician license holder since 1973. He enjoyed raising and training horses.

Survivors include his wife of the home, Wanda; two daughters, Brenda Lea Krumm of Chanute and Debbie Vaughn Larkin of Hoisington; three grandchildren, Shelby L. Taylor and husband Zach, Nathan G. Larkin and Alex C. Krumm; one brother; Jimmie Ray Schroeder of Carrollton, Tex.; two sisters, Patsy Joyce Pollino of Alva, Okla. and Bonita Morrill of Los Gatos, Cal.; and a host of relatives and friends. Max was preceded in passing by a son-in-law, Rob Krumm.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, with The Reverend Don Fisher officiating. A graveside inurnment will take place at a later date at Freedom Cemetery, Freedom. Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Kans for Kids or American Cancer Society, in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS, 67530.

