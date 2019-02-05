KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its weekly high school rankings for the week of Feb. 4.
Boys Rankings
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Topeka-Washburn Rural
3. Olathe North
4. Lawrence
5. Wichita-Southeast
6. Topeka High
7. Haysville-Campus
8. Shawnee Mission South
9. Lawrence-Free State
10. KC – J.C. Harmon
5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Andover Central
3. Wichita Heights
4. Basehor-Linwood
5. Bonner Springs
6. Arkansas City
7. Pittsburg
8. Maize South
9. Salina Central
10. McPherson
4A Boys
1. Kansas City Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Ottawa
6. Parsons
7. Abilene
8. Chapman
9. Augusta
10. Independence
3A Boys
1. Maur Hill
2. Santa Fe Trail
3. Phillipsburg
4. Beloit
5. Girard
6. Cheney
7. Baxter Springs
8. Kingman
9. Perry-Lecompton
10. Sabetha
2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Hoxie
3. Ness City
4. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Hutch-Trinity Catholic
6. Salina Sacred Heart
7. Lawrence Bishop Seabury
8. Leoti-Wichita County
9. Pratt-Skyline
10. Johnson-Stanton County
1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Hanover
3. Burlingame
4. Almena-Northern Valley
5. Montezuma-South Gray
6. Elbing-Berean Academy
7. Sharon Springs-Wallace County
8. Osborne
9. Caldwell
10. Coldwater-South Central
Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Liberal
3. Washburn Rural
4. Blue Valley North
5. Olathe South
6. Topeka High
7. Olathe North
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest
9. Olathe Northwest
10. Olathe East
5A Girls
1. Maize South
2. Goddard
3. St. Thomas Aquinas
4. Wichita Heights
5. McPherson
6. Blue Valley Southwest
7. DeSoto
8. Maize
9. KC Schlagle
10. Hays
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Nickerson
4. Baldwin
5. Abilene
6. Towanda-Circle
7. Altamont-Labette County
8. Ulysses
9. Eudora
10. Pratt
3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Cheney
3. Wellsville
4. Hesston
5. Haven
6. Clay Center
7. Norton
8. Jefferson West
9. Pleasant Ridge
10. Halstead
2A Girls
1. Wakeeny-Trego Community
2. Alma-Wabaunsee
3 . Garden Plain
4. Jefferson County North
5. Jackson Heights
6. Inman
7. Sedgwick
8. Johnson-Stanton County
9. Howard-West Elk
10. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Frankfort
4. Rural Vista
5. Coldwater-South Central
6. Hanover
7. Spearville
8. Golden Plains
9. Otis Bison
10. Central Christian