KBCA High School Basketball Rankings

The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its weekly high school rankings for the week of Feb. 4.

Boys Rankings

6A Boys

1. Blue Valley Northwest

2. Topeka-Washburn Rural

3. Olathe North

4. Lawrence

5. Wichita-Southeast

6. Topeka High

7. Haysville-Campus

8. Shawnee Mission South

9. Lawrence-Free State

10. KC – J.C. Harmon

5A Boys

1. Maize

2. Andover Central

3. Wichita Heights

4. Basehor-Linwood

5. Bonner Springs

6. Arkansas City

7. Pittsburg

8. Maize South

9. Salina Central

10. McPherson

4A Boys

1. Kansas City Piper

2. Bishop Miege

3. Wichita Trinity

4. Andale

5. Ottawa

6. Parsons

7. Abilene

8. Chapman

9. Augusta

10. Independence

3A Boys

1. Maur Hill

2. Santa Fe Trail

3. Phillipsburg

4. Beloit

5. Girard

6. Cheney

7. Baxter Springs

8. Kingman

9. Perry-Lecompton

10. Sabetha

2A Boys

1. Inman

2. Hoxie

3. Ness City

4. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

5. Hutch-Trinity Catholic

6. Salina Sacred Heart

7. Lawrence Bishop Seabury

8. Leoti-Wichita County

9. Pratt-Skyline

10. Johnson-Stanton County

1A Boys

1. Claflin – Central Plains

2. Hanover

3. Burlingame

4. Almena-Northern Valley

5. Montezuma-South Gray

6. Elbing-Berean Academy

7. Sharon Springs-Wallace County

8. Osborne

9. Caldwell

10. Coldwater-South Central

Girls Rankings

6A Girls

1. Derby

2. Liberal

3. Washburn Rural

4. Blue Valley North

5. Olathe South

6. Topeka High

7. Olathe North

8. Shawnee Mission Northwest

9. Olathe Northwest

10. Olathe East

5A Girls

1. Maize South

2. Goddard

3. St. Thomas Aquinas

4. Wichita Heights

5. McPherson

6. Blue Valley Southwest

7. DeSoto

8. Maize

9. KC Schlagle

10. Hays

4A Girls

1. Bishop Miege

2. KC Piper

3. Nickerson

4. Baldwin

5. Abilene

6. Towanda-Circle

7. Altamont-Labette County

8. Ulysses

9. Eudora

10. Pratt

3A Girls

1. Nemaha Central

2. Cheney

3. Wellsville

4. Hesston

5. Haven

6. Clay Center

7. Norton

8. Jefferson West

9. Pleasant Ridge

10. Halstead

2A Girls

1. Wakeeny-Trego Community

2. Alma-Wabaunsee

3 . Garden Plain

4. Jefferson County North

5. Jackson Heights

6. Inman

7. Sedgwick

8. Johnson-Stanton County

9. Howard-West Elk

10. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

1A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Frankfort

4. Rural Vista

5. Coldwater-South Central

6. Hanover

7. Spearville

8. Golden Plains

9. Otis Bison

10. Central Christian