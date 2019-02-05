Kansas registered offender caught with drugs, stolen gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an other Kansas felon on new charges.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, police conducted a suspicious vehicle stop in the 700 block of SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

During the investigation, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded marijuana, methamphetamines, heroin and a stolen firearm.

Officers transported Kourtney Grayson, 37, to Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Property and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

He has previous convictions for aggravated endangerment of a child, criminal discharge of a firearm and two violations of the Kansas registered offender act, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

This is the 14th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.