Kansas man dies after pickup traveling too fast hits bridge, overturns

MIAMI COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 11a.m. Tuesday in Miami County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Silverado driven by Dennis J. Gentry, 64, Mound City, was southbound on U.S. 169 North of 355th Street.

The vehicle was traveling too fast for road conditions. The driver lost control of the pickup as it crossed the bridge. The pickup traveled off the roadway on the left, struck the bridge. reentered the roadway, slid sideways and overturned.

Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.