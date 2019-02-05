Kansas home a total loss after early morning fire

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Four residents of a Kansas home were able to escape a Tuesday morning house fire in rural Pottawatomie County.

Just after 3a.m., crews responded to the fire at a rural two-story home in the 23,100 Block of Spring Creek Road north of Westmoreland, according to Fire Supervisor Jared Barnes.

The home is considered a total loss. Due to the extensive damage, officials are unable to confirm the cause of the blaze, according to Barnes.

Crews from Westmoreland, Oldsburg, and Wheaton responded to the scene along with the Red Cross.

The home’s smoke alarms were working, according to Barnes. There were no injuries reported and the family’s pets also survived.