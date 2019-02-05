Kan. man accused of attack that killed wife, hurt 84-year-old grandmother

CRAWFORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for the murder of his wife and critically injuring her grandmother.

Just after noon Monday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute in progress at a residence located at 423 N 69 Hwy, according to Sheriff Dan Peak. The caller identified as Dorma Lemaster reported that her granddaughter identified as Brandy Delmarco was being assaulted by her husband Jeremy Delmarco.

The caller also advised that Jeremy Delmarco had cut himself on the arms. The first Deputy on scene located Brandy Delmarco and Dorma Lemaster outside of the residence. Both women had sustained serious injuries consistent with being stabbed.

The Deputy also made contact with the Jeremy Delmarco and attempted to place him into custody.

He resisted and a struggle ensued. During this time, Jeremy Delmarco failed to comply with the Deputies commands and he was tased twice.

The Deputy also stunned Mr. Delmarco several times. Mr. Delmarco recovered from the taser deployments and stun drives and continued to struggle with the Deputy.

During the struggle, Mr. Demarco’s dog also attacked the Deputy. The second Deputy arrived to assist in placing Mr. Delmarco into custody.

During that time, the dog continued to be aggressive towards the Deputies and one of Deputies was forced to shoot the dog.

Once the scene was secure, Crawford County EMS arrived on scene and transported both victims to local hospitals. Brandy Delmarco, 37, did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

She was transported to Kansas City for an autopsy. Dorma Lemaster, 84, underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

EMS transported Jeremy Delmarco, 32, to the hospital. He was treated and released,and currently in the custody of the Crawford County Jail awaiting to be booked in on Murder in the second degree and Attempted Murder in the second degree.

Jeremy Delmarco is presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against him are proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The first Deputy on scene also went to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries. He was treated and released.