Great Bend will have representation on a trip to Washington D.C. in late March

After not sending anyone a year ago, the city of Great Bend will once again send representatives to Washington D.C. as part of a Western Kansas Congressional Delegation in late March. The group that is made up of city, county and economic development officials from Western Kansas make the trip each year to meet with elected officials and their staff to discuss topics of vital interest to the western part of the state. City Administrator Kendal Francis estimated that it would cost $1,500 per person for the trip that would include airfare, meals and lodging. At Monday’s meeting, council members discussed the pro’s and con’s of sending someone from Great Bend on the trip with Brock McPherson coming out strongly against it.

Brock McPherson Audio

That representative is Congressman Roger Marshall who lives in Great Bend. Councilman Chad Somers had the same thought that McPherson did until he made a phone call.

Chad Somers Audio

Cory Urban felt it looked bad for Great Bend not to have a representative on the trip and said he was in favor of the city being represented.

Cory Urban Audio

Urban made a motion that was passed 6-2 to send no more than three on the trip that will take place on March 23-25. McPherson and Councilman Dan Heath provided the two no votes.