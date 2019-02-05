Cop Shop (2/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (2/4)

Warrant Arrest

At 7:16 p.m. an arrest was made in the 1400 block of NE K-156 Highway in Claflin.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (2/4)

Falls

At 6:03 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2012 32nd Street 1A.

Breathing Problems

At 9:42 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2410 Main Street.

Medical Alarm

At 9:43 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2926 Quivira Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:55 a.m. an accident was reported at 1217 Polk Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:45 a.m. an officer arrested Raul Riveria at 1217 Williams Street.

Theft

At 12:29 p.m. Zip Stop, 3620 10th Street, reported a gas skip.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:02 p.m. an accident was reported at 19th Street & Polk Street.

Theft

At 3:23 p.m. Orscheln Farm & Home, 5320 10th Street, reported a possible shoplifter.

Medical Alarm

At 5:33 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2622 23rd Street.

Breathing Problems

At 11:59 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1419 21st Street.