Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (2/4)

BOOKED: Ricahrd Newkirk of Hoisington on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear x2, no bond.

BOOKED: Raul Rivera of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Eric Ehster of Hoisington on GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $1,397.50 cash or 175 days in jail.

BOOKED: Cain Charles Maynard on Kingman Municipal Court warrant for contempt with a bond set in the amount of $750 cash only.

BOOKED: Garrett Buckbee on GBMC warrant for FTA with a bond in the amount of $500 C/S. Stafford County warrant for possession of paraphernalia, ITOL, interference with law enforcement, failure to remain at the scene of property damage, bond of $1,000 C/S. BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S. Ellinwood Municipal Court warrant for FTA with bond at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Courtney Veitenhimer of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for contempt after she was released by the court.

RELEASED: Steven Fortner of Hoisington on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after he was released by the court.

RELEASED: Eric Ramos of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for contempt of court after he was released by the court.

RELEASED: Randy Baker of Claflin on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after he was released by the court.

RELEASED: Raul Rivera on GBMC warrant for FTA after posting a $2,500 surety bond.