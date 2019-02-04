Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of freezing drizzle before 11am, then a slight chance of drizzle between 11am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of drizzle before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northwest 23 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Blustery.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 8. Blustery.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 20.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 20%.