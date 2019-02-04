Tuesday Sports Headlines

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Lindell Wigginton scored 17 points to help lead No. 17 Iowa State to a 75-74 victory over Oklahoma. Marial Shayok added 16 points, 10 in the final eight minutes, including a crucial off-balance 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 1:19 remaining, for Iowa State (18-5, 7-3 Big 12).

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have instituted a lifetime ban against a fan accused of flashing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last month’s AFC championship game. The Kansas City Star reports that the Chiefs say the team is also working with authorities to charge the fan “as aggressively as possible.” That decision would ultimately be made by Jackson County prosecutors.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Brandon Francis has a season-high 16 points and No. 18 Texas Tech overwhelmed cold-shooting West Virginia 81-50. The Red Raiders had lost four of their previous five Big 12 games. They took control with a 13-0 run midway through the first half. West Virginia made only nine field goals, matching North Carolina State for the fewest in a game this season. The Mountaineers made only 9-of-39 field goals, but added 29 made free throws.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee is still No. 1 and the top 4 in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll remain unchanged. Losses by Michigan and Michigan State have shaken up the rest of the top 10. The Wolverines dropped two spots to No. 7 after a loss to Iowa. The Spartans fell three spots to No. 9 after losing to Indiana. No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Nevada and No. 8 North Carolina all moved up because of the losses. No. 25 Cincinnati moved into the rankings for the first time this season.

UNDATED (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals have hired new head coaches. Brian Flores takes over the Dolphins after serving as the New England Patriots’ linebackers coach. Zac Taylor had been the Los Angeles Rams’ quarterbacks coach before accepting a head coaching offer with the Bengals.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have released veteran linebacker Connor Barwin, who finished with just one sack and 12 tackles in 15 games last season. Barwin signed a two-year contract with the Giants last July after playing for Houston, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Rams. Barwin’s release creates a $365,000 hit against New York’s 2019 salary cap.

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis won’t play for the Dallas Mavericks this season as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered last February. The Mavs acquired the 2018 All-Star in a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks last week. The 7-foot-3 Latvian can become a restricted free agent after this season, but Dallas owner Mark Cuban says he envisions Porzingis forming a Euro star pairing with 19-year-old rookie Luka Doncic for years to come.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have added front-court depth by getting Rodney Hood from Cleveland. The Cavaliers receive guards Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin, along with a second-round pick in 2021 and 2023. Hood is averaging 12.2 points in 45 games this season, his fifth in the NBA. He signed a one-year, $3.4 million qualifying offer last summer after helping Cleveland reach the 2018 NBA Finals.

Monday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (16) Louisville 72 (11) Virginia Tech 64

Final (17) Iowa St. 75 Oklahoma 74

Final (18) Texas Tech 81 West Virginia 50

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 137 Washington 129

Final Detroit 129 Denver 103

Final Milwaukee 113 Brooklyn 94

Final Indiana 109 New Orleans 107

Final Houston 118 Phoenix 110

Final Sacramento 127 San Antonio 112